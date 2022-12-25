Owewe Galore As Edo North Residents Plans Yuletide Holiday With Adams Oshiomhole

Being kind pays off greatly. As we speak, Edo North is in high spirits and getting set to celebrate Christmas and the new year with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and the deputy director general of the APC’s presidential campaign.

Our correspondents visited several communities in Edo North Senatorial District yesterday to assess the level of anticipation for the holiday celebrations. When our reporters travelled to South Ibie, Owan, Okpella, Uzairue, Akoko Edo, and most other communities, there was a lot of excitement because the people had planned a lot of activities for the Comrade leader who is running for the Edo North Senatorial district under the APC.

It is Owewe galore in Edo North as the people are rejoicing with Adams Oshiomhole; his good deeds and lasting legacy are paving the way for him. When you are good, your people will celebrate you.

We would like to keep you updated on the various activities planned by the constituents of Edo North to spice up their holidays with Adams Oshiomhole, the comrade leader number one.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/owewe-galore-as-edo-north-residents-plans-yuletide-holiday-with-adams-oshiomhole/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related