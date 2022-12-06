EFCC Arraigns Ex-Union Bank Staff, Two Others for Alleged N1.4bn Fraud in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, December 5, 2022, arraigned a former employee of Union Bank PLC, Abdulmalik Salau, alongside Ismaila Yousuf Atumeyi and Ngene Joshua Dominic before Justice Tjinani G. Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on an 18-count charge bordering on an alleged cybercrime and money laundering to the tune of N1, 403, 343, 400.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Three Million, Three Hundred and Forty-three Thousand, Four Hundred Naira).

One of the counts reads: "That you, Abdulmalik Salau, between August and October, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, directly caused modification of data held in the network of Union Bank Plc leading to the fraudulent transfer of the total sum of N1, 403, 343, 400.00( One Billion, Four Hundred and Three Million, Three Hundred and Forty-three Thousand, Four Hundred Naira,) to the account of FAV Oil and Gas Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16(1) of Cybercrimes(Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015."

Another count reads: "That you, Ismaila Yousuf Atumeyi, Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau, between August and October, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired among yourselves to directly conceal the sum of N1, 403, 343, 400.00(One Billion, Four Hundred and Three Million, Three Hundred and Forty-three Thousand, Four Hundred Naira, ) in the account of FAV Oil and Gas Limited, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), 15 (2) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act."

