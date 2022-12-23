EFCC Arrests 21-Year-Old Man For €17,000 Fraud (Pictured)

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Irabor Kennedy Osasogie for alleged fraud.

The 21-years old was arrested recently by the Commission following a petition by one Antje, a German citizen, complaining that the suspect defrauded her of €17,000. The petitioner claimed that she met Osasogie through social media after she was defrauded of €68,000 by one Michael Patrick. She alleged that Osasogie offered to assist her in recovering the money but further defrauded her of €17,000.

Upon arrest, the suspect claimed he only received €12,850 from the petitioner.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.



