EFCC charge Rose Nneka Adima, Two others to court over N8 Billion Fraud

Federal high court, has adjourned till 20th February,2023, for the trial of a Lagos based legal practitioner, Rose Nneka Adima two others namely- Obri Anthony and Alaba Daramola, arraigned before the court on money laundering charges to continue.

In a 13- count charge filed before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, prosecutor Barrister Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa SAN, it was alleged that Rose Nneka Adima, Alaba Daramola, Obri Anthony,Brian Dingdong( still at large),Amer Kahloul (still at large),Xu jiaheng(still at large),Mr Abba( still at large) and Mohammed Kahloul still at large between 21st of February 2020 to 31st of July 2020 in Lagos procured Air-Avenue Resources Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N8,887,540,344.18 in account number 1017103489 which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the process of unlawful activities to wit: stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18(c) of the money laundering (Prohibition Act,2011 as amended and punishable under section 15(3) of the said Act.

Rose Nneka Adima,Alaba Daramola,Obri Anthony,and others at large mentioned above between 1st of January,2020 to July 2020 sided Azula Global Concept Limited to retain the sum of N2,924,665,781.00 in account number 1016800444 which they reasonably ought to know forms proceeds of unlawful activities.

It was further alleged that, the three defendants and others at large about the 8th November,2019 conspired among themselves to fraudulently make use of the BVN details the unique identification feature voters card of one Mrs Regina Kehinde to open account for Azula Global Concept Limited,while the defendants and others at large were also alleged to have dishonestly made use of NBA/LND/3374 being the unique identification feature of one Online Cynthiaana Kanpe to assess and file at CAC registry incorporation documents of Azula Concepts limited.

The BVN of one Jonathan Godwin Omorowa was also alleged to have been dishonestly used to open account for Air Avenue Resources Limited.

In count 9 and 10 of the charge Rose Adima and Obri Anthony, on or about the 5th of March2019 were alleged to have fraudulently impersonated Regina Kehinde Ajayi with intent to gain advantage for Azula Global Concepts Limited,Bian Dingdong,Mr Amer Kahloul,Xu Jiaheng,Mr Abba,and Mohammed Kahlouland.

In count 11Rose Nneka Adima on the 25 of January,2020 was alleged to have retained the sum of N5 million the sum she reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activities of Shakerco Global links Ltd to wit: Stealing

In count 12 and 13 Obri Anthony was alleged to have fraudulently forged signature of one Mrs Regina Kehinde Ajayi and Mrs Jonathan Omoruwa Godwin.

The three defendants who are currently on bail pleaded not guilty to the charge.

