EFCC Connect: Significance Of Birth Of Jesus Christ In The Fight Against Crimes (Pix)

EFCC Connect announced:

Discussion Topic: Significance of the Birth of Jesus Christ in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes

SPEAKERS:
Pastor Dele Oyewale
Pastor Anjorin F. Abraham
Pastor Abiodun Adebanjo

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Time: 6 pm.

EFCC Connect is a virtual town hall meeting, an online programme designed to engender close interface and collaboration with the Nigerian public, provide answers and clarification to issues, sensitize and educate them on the war against economic and financial crimes using the social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, EFCC deleted the post after being dragged about it.

