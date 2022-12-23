EFL Cup: Manchester City Vs Liverpool 3 – 2 – (Full Time)

The latest instalment of the Manchester City-Liverpool battle for supremacy takes place at the Etihad on Thursday evening, as the English powerhouses lock horns in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s charges dumped Chelsea out of the tournament to advance to the fourth round, while the Reds needed penalties to see off Derby County in round three.

Match preview

The EFL Cup has been something of a customary prize for Guardiola since the Catalan coach touched down in Manchester, but the English champions have bigger fish to fry as they endeavour to dethrone surprise package Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The City boss surely feels a slight sense of pride at watching his former protege Mikel Arteta dominate the Premier League landscape in the past few months, as Man City resume domestic duties sat five points behind Arsenal in the standings following their dramatic late loss to Brentford.

Only three days had passed between their 2-0 EFL Cup third-round success over Chelsea and the Ivan Toney-inflicted nightmare at the Etihad, and Guardiola’s depleted side have only tested their mettle in one winter friendly – beating Girona 2-0 thanks to goals from Erling Braut Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland and De Bruyne are once again set to be the standout names in a largely unrecognisable Man City squad, with Guardiola claiming that his side can only call upon “four or five” senior players as their World Cup contingent return in dribs and drabs.

Winners of the EFL Cup four years in a row between 2018 and 2021, Man City were memorably dumped out of the tournament on penalties by West Ham United in the fourth round last year, and their Merseyside opponents have already proven their penalty-kick prowess in this year’s edition.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related