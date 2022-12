Ekiti State government has shut down TOS Filling Station Olora along Federal Housing Road, Ado Ekiti for unwholesome and sharp practice.

Speaking on the reason while the petrol station was sealed off, Chairman, Petroleum Products Task Force, Mr Israel Adesokan said the owner was selling petrol at two hundred and ninety naira per litre

He warned those selling above the pump price to desist in order not to be sanctioned

Source: https://web.facebook.com/iloveEkiti/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related