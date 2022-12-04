Ekiti Police “Mistakenly” Invade Apartment, Cause Havoc To Victims

An activist is demanding for justice after police invaded the residence of a young man simply identified as Joshua in Ikere Ekiti and wrecked the occupants.

In his post on Facebook, he narrated how Joshua called him and told him his house was stormed by suspected police man but he escaped into the bush due to fear of maybe they are kidnappers since they came at wee hour of the day.

During his escape, he survived injuries and his apartment was broken by the men of Ikere Police station.

When the break, he was advised to report to the police station before 24 hours, on getting to the station, the police said it was wrong information that led to invading of his apartment.

Read The Full Details Below:

#justice4JOSHUA

[I]I woke around 6am to do my morning prayers but before I could, I reached out for my phone, to see my friend’s and brother’s missed called, i realised he called around 12am, very unusual of him, I suspected it’s a distress call, I immediately called him Back, after the third time, Adojutelegan Kunle Joshua picked his phone, panicking, “Egbon I am in trouble, Kidnappers Abi Na Police invaded our room last night, I broke my leg while trying to escape, my roommis buggled, not certain of what was taken from my room yet but seem they took my laptop and phone, I will get back to u when I am sure of what they took” Joshua was really trembled muttering these words…where re you, I asked him, I am in a bush at the moment, that’s where me and my neighbour slept, he replied.

You don dey do Yahoo, I asked him? No egbon was his reply, Yahoo boys dey stay Ur hood? I can’t be sure Egbon but my neighbour is working in my office, so I know he is not into cyber crime too, did u rape or steal anybody’s property, I asked him? Egbon don’t u trust me?, he replied, I said police only act on intelligence that’s why I ve to be sure before venturing into a case I want to, knowing Josh to be committed and hardworking young man, the next I could say is shai I no get fuel was what I said next, ok I will get across to you shortly. No thanks to MTN as network was really sucking.

I was able to reach some top persons in Nigerian Police Forum and pleaded they look into it and let us know what happened. I was reaching out to some of my top military guys and as well lawyers… I seek their advise, and they said Joshua should go home, I advise Joshua to go homewhen it’s dawn.

Joshua got home with broken leg and his house had been vandalised, only his all phone was taken , his laptop was on his bed, just only his small.

He called me back, Egbon they said Its police men that invaded our house and we were told to get to their head office along Ikere road within 24hours.

I called friends and they said I shud go with him, but still I no get fuel, so I asked him to go after trying to go by public transport but there is scarcity of vehicle on the road… stayed like 30mins no vehicle. I really appreciated those who also encouraged him to go.

Finally by 12:14 pm Joshua summon courage to go to Ikere head office police along BOUESTI road, and what the DPO could tell him was that they re sorry, they got the wrong information, that they could go home in peace, I was like what?

Who pays for the Broken leg(s), vandalised door(s), who pay for the traumatic experience all over the night?

Joshua is a Gentleman to the core, which I know but people change, reason why I was careful before venturing into the case. So if Policemen are now saying it’s a mistake, I mean such a huge mistake, No that’s unfair to humanity , that’s unfair to the young man, that unfair to hardwork and diligence of this young man.

Sincerely I feel Justice should be done beyond I AM SORRY.[/i]

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02PZHcBQzqDTcKqNXBSKC2WEze39SfU8pzjnDNhXyh17nxdHHDJHHVLKbsAieqMYaUl&id=100000223680706&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related