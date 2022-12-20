Eko Rice: Largest Rice Mill In Nigeria Begins Bagging In Lagos

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Largest Rice Mill in Nigeria begins bagging in Lagos to produce 5 million bags of 50kg rice at full capacity. It’s called Eko Rice and will create loads of farming jobs for Paddy rice farmers . Eko Oni Baje O!

https://twitter.com/OvieNews/status/1605233191803314176

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: