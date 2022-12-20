Elon Musk ‘Voted Out’ As CEO Of Twitter By Poll He Created – Photo

A Twitter poll created by billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk asking whether he should “step down as head of Twitter” ended early Monday morning December 19, with most respondents voting for him to step down, IGBERETV reports.

On Sunday, December 18, Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes while 42.5% voting no.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, suspending accounts that had violated Twitter’s rules, and the suspension of journalists who cover him.

Musk has not yet reacted to the outcome of the vote.

Since Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October, a number of brands have paused advertising on the platform. Musk has stated that Twitter is set to lose $4 billion a year after the advertiser exodus, estimates Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

The poll inspired other people, as well with rapper Snoop Dogg creating his own Twitter poll Sunday evening, asking: “Should I run Twitter?” As of early Monday morning, it had 1.3 million votes with over 80% of respondents saying yes.

Yet Musk denied that he has a new CEO in mind.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted. “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”



https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1604617643973124097?t=z_vXgyx9DQo3UtC2ADoAPw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related