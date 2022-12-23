‘Emefiele Must Go’ Protesters Storm Aso Rock

***Demands Immediate Sack Of CBN Gov

A pro-democracy group, Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders in Nigeria (CACLN) Thursday stormed the Presidential Villa to demand the immediate sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over “fraud, diversion of government funds, and perpetuating unwholesome practices in the Forex management in the country.”

The protest tagged ‘Emefiele Must Go’ witnessed a large turnout.

The Convener, Dauda Yakubu, who spoke with journalists said that Emefiele has not only “desecrated the revered Apex Bank in Nigeria but also made the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations.”

“I welcome you all to this gathering that was convoked with the best of intentions for our dear country. As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, we have witnessed one of the worse leaders in the annals of the country,” he explained.

“The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has not only desecrated the revered Apex Bank in Nigeria but also made the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

His penchant for voodoo economics is also legendary. The policy summersaults and inconsistencies in fiscal policies have indeed hurt the country’s economy in unimaginable ways. This is indeed sad, and we wish to put on record that Godwin Emefiele is not fit to continue in office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It remains a mystery how the Governor of the sensitive Central Bank of a country would engage in partisan politics by vying for the position of President expending billions of naira from the vaults of the Central Bank in his political ambition.

“A situation where the Governor of the Central Bank would be neck dip in forex round tripping is most dishonourable and defeats all known ethics in the sector. This indicates that Godwin Emefiele must have been availing sensitive government information concerning monetary and fiscal policies to patrons and benefactors over the year

“We know that the CBN governor introduced the naira redesign as a medium to cover up for some of the anomalies he perpetuated in office. Consequently, several billions of naira were expended for changing the colour of some naira denominations.

Godwin Emefiele is an economic saboteur that should be arrested and prosecuted for fraud, diversion of government funds, perpetuating unwholesome practices in the Forex management in the country and other acts too numerous to mention. The recent revelations regarding the stamp duties account indeed bring to the fore why Godwin Emefiele must be relieved of his appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He lacks the moral right and strength of character to superintend over the affairs of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He is morally bankrupt and on the verge of plunging the country into an unimaginable economic crisis. His voodoo economic policies have brought woes and untold hardship to the country. Nigeria cannot afford to have the likes of Godwin Emefiele occupy any position of authority in the country, talk more of staying in office as the Central Bank Governor.

“Godwin Emefiele has bled the country through his nefarious activities that date back to the Goodluck Jonathan era, where he superintended over shady deals that almost crippled the country’s economy.

“In the struggle against corrupt and incompetent leaders in Nigeria, my comrades, we stand united to ensure that Godwin Emefiele is relieved of his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We are aware of many unanswered questions concerning what happened to monies realized through the federal government stamp duty fees. We are also aware that there are spirited efforts by Godwin Emefiele and his goons to kill the agitation in the media, with hundreds of millions of naira earmarked for that purpose.

“This remains a shame, and Nigerians shall not allow such a corrupt man to continue to head the sensitive and critical Central Bank of Nigeria. Our demand is one: Godwin Emefiele must be relieved of his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The second step is that he must be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law for causing so much harm to the economy of Nigeria through the implementation of dubious and abracadabra policies that favour him, his cronies, and his political patrons.

We are calling on the President and Commander-in-Chief to wield the big stick and save the country from further disintegration as a result of the ignoble activities of Godwin Emefiele at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We also call on the security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation into the operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2014 to date to unravel the rot in the system. Nigeria deserves better leaders to actualize our hopes and aspirations.

“Godwin Emefiele must go! My comrades, this is our position. The world is watching as events unfold.

"Thank you for your time and attention," he said.

