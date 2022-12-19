Emefiele: We Will Not Succumb To Intimidation, Desperation Of Hirelings – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Monday that it would not succumb to propaganda and rumours making the rounds over its planned framing and arrest of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS also said that It will succumb to intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it nor will it give room to the use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance.

It has therefore warned those peddling the rumours to desist from spreading falsehood or have themselves to blame.

The warning is coming following a protest by the Coalition of National Interest Defenders over an alleged plot by the service to frame up the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over alleged terrorism sponsorship against Nigeria.

The group also alleged that the agency had secretly instituted a court action against the CBN governor at a Federal High Court in Abuja to get him arrested.

DSS public relations officer, Peter Afunaya, gave the warning in a statement issued Monday night in Abuja.

Afunaya said in the statement that the Service will continue to remain focused and disseminate actionable intelligence to the relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to clarify that one of its roles is the investigation of matters of national security dimension. It has always discharged this responsibility in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens. As such, the Service will continue to disseminate actionable intelligence to the relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment.

“While professionally discharging its mandate, the DSS pledges to remain focused and unbiased. It will not, by any means, succumb to propaganda, intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it. It will also not give room to the use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance.

“Given not to joining issues, the Service warns those on a wild goose chase to be mindful of their actions.

“Similarly, it urges members of the public to disregard the vituperations and rantings of misguided elements and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of destabilisation.

Notably, these elements should remember the famous axiom that “you will only deceive some people, some of the time, but not all people, all the time”. To put it succinctly, the Service will not be distracted by persons and/or groups from carrying out its duties to the Nation, citizens, President and Commander-in-Chief. Ctizens are, therefore, urged to avoid being used to thwart or undermine the Service and its lawful investigations as those who wish to act in the breach will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/alleged-plot-to-arrest-emefiele-we-will-not-succumb-to-intimidation-desperation-of-hirelings-dss/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7488245/emefiele-anti-dss-protesters-storm-court#119282201

