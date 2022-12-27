Emeka Esther Emerges Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2022, Gets N2 Million Cash Prize (Pix)

Queen Emeka Esther Emerges Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2022 (9th Edition)

It was a colourful and memorable experience at the Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2022 Grandfinale which held on the 18th of December 2022 at the Prestigious Dome Banquet Hall, Top Ranks Galaxy Hotels Abuja as 16 Top finalist battled for the opportunity to become the Next Miss Comely Queen Nigeria.

Before the Grandfinale, the contestants had spent eight ( days in Camp preparing and training for finale. They also had the opportunity to be Trained as Breast Cancer Awareness Ambassadors by a medical Doctor.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the president of Miss Comely Queen Nigeria, Amb. Raymond Jefferson said Miss comely queen Nigeria beauty pageant emerges beauty queens that take giant strides against Breast Cancer within and across Nigeria. He added, that the Queens collaborate with National and International organizations to create awareness on the causes, prevention and early signs of Breast Cancer and have been instrumental in a good number of successful Breast Cancer sensitization awareness project across four major countries in West Africa especially in Nigeria since its inception (2014).

Winners at Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2022 are;

•Queen Esther Emeka- Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2022

•Queen Enyia Favour- Miss Comely Queen Int’l 2022

•Queen Nkiruka Madunagu- Miss Comely Queen West Africa 2022

•Queen Elizabeth Akpabio- Miss Comely Queen Ambassador 2022

•Queen Miracle Michael- Face of Comely Nation 2022

