Enugu: Igbo-Eze North Pledges To Vote For Ugwuanyi And Other PDP Candidates

Ugwuanyi, first governor to bring developments to our land, says Igbo-Eze North community

…As Pinnacle Movement, Nsukka Professional Women Group, others, opt to propagate governor’s achievements to the electorate ahead 2023 elections

A delegation of the people of Ogrute, Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday converged on the Government House, Enugu, to express their immense gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the special attention his administration has paid to their community in terms of development projects such as roads, education and healthcare facilities, fire service station, court buildings, among others.

The people said that Governor Ugwuanyi is the first and only governor in Enugu State that executed numerous development projects in Ogrute, the headquarters of Igbo-Eze North LGA, adding that his administration built landmark projects in the area such as the Amenity Hospital and a Cottage Hospital with isolation wing, both located within the premises of the upgraded and rehabilitated General Hospital, Ogrute.

They also thanked the governor for the construction and reconstruction of the major roads in Ogrute with drainages, revealing that no past government did the roads prior to Governor Ugwuanyi’s interventions.

The Ogrute people equally applauded Governor Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, for the construction and renovation of classroom blocks, equipping them with modern furniture, and other educational facilities for conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

They went further to appreciate the governor for constructing an ultra-modern fire service station and court buildings in Ogrute, stating that the projects were unprecedented in the annals of the local government area in particular and the state in general.

The grateful people of Ogrute pledged to vote massively for Governor Ugwuanyi in the forthcoming general election for him to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly. They equally pledged to vote overwhelmingly for the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the party in the state.

Speaking during the visit, the traditional ruler of Ogrute Ulo Autonomous Community, HRH Igwe Ogbonna Ekere, stressed that they are delighted at Governor Ugwuanyi’s interventions in Ogrute.

Igwe Ekere revealed that Governor Ugwuanyi has kept faith with his promises to the people of Ogrute and Igbo-Eze North LGA despite the state’s lean resources and avalanche of challenges confronting the country which border on economy, security and public health.

The monarch informed the governor that the community judiciously utilised the money his administration gave to each of the over 450 autonomous communities in the state to execute projects of their choice, reiterating their gratitude and commitment to the success of his administration.

Speaking in the same vein, the Councillor of Ozzi Ward 5 (Ogrute), Hon. David Idoko, former Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Hon. Bonaventure Onuh and Hon. Ifeanyi Agashi, stated that the people of Ogrute are delighted that Governor Ugwuanyi has never abandoned them even when he was in the House of Representatives as their lawmaker, and as Oliver Twist who would always ask for more, they appealed to the governor to consider more of their people, especially the youths, for political appointments and recruitment when the newly constructed government facilities become functional to balance the injustice meted out to them in the past, especially at the local government level.

They reassured the governor of the overwhelming votes of their people for him and other candidates of the PDP at the polls, thanking him for his administration’s remarkable interventions in Ogrute and beyond.

Also at the Government House, Enugu to appreciate Governor Ugwuanyi for his good works in the state in general and Enugu North Senatorial District in particular were representatives of a support group for the governor and Dr. Peter Mbah, Pinnacle Movement, led by Hon. Hillary Onah and that of Nsukka Professional Women Support Group for PDP led by Dr. Mrs. Obioma Eze.

Displaying their uniqueness, the groups in their separate meetings with Governor Ugwuanyi informed the governor of their mission to go to the field, propagate his good works to the electorate and galvanize them to vote for him, Dr. Mbah and Barr. Ossai, and other PDP candidates in the state.

They revealed that they have mapped out strategies to actualise their mission, pointing out that the governor has done so much with the state’s limited resources in terms of infrastructural projects, workers’ welfare, peace and security, education and healthcare facilities cum quality education and affordable healthcare delivery, rural development, youth and women empowerment, agriculture, investment promotion, among others.

In his speech, the Director General of Pinnacle Movement, Hon. Onah, assured Governor Ugwuanyi that the group will mobilise massive votes for him in Enugu North Senatorial District, adding that his good works in the area have made their work easier.

The Director General further assured that the group will equally mobilise overwhelming votes for Dr. Mbah and other PDP candidates, saying that they will commence television and radio jingles and other aggressive campaign mechanisms in support of Governor Ugwuanyi, Dr. Mbah and others.

On their part, the Nsukka professional women, hinted that the time has come for them to step out and publicise the outstanding achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi in every nook and cranny of the state particularly in Nsukka zone for the electorate to appreciate better, the governor’s good works.

Speaking, the leader of the group, Dr. Mrs. Eze told the governor that “what you are doing is great and numerous. We want to disseminate the message so that the world will hear and know that what you are doing is great.”

She disclosed that the group comprises lecturers, non-academic staff, market women at various places in Nsukka zone, among others.

Enumerating the laudable achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration across the state as listed by the group, Mrs. Georgina Odigbo, who described the governor as “a silent achiever,” said that the governor made positive impact on security, flyover bridge and road projects, rural development, health and education facilities, peace and security, workers’ welfare, youth and women empowerment, inclusive governance, among others.

In his goodwill message, the Patron of Nsukka Professional Women Support Group for PDP, Prof. Damian Opata, described Governor Ugwuanyi as “a beacon of light” to Enugu State and Nsukka people, adding that the women are committed and driven by passion borne out of their conviction that the governor has done a lot for the state and Nsukka zone despite the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Prof. Opata reassured the governor that the women will live up to their words and ensure that the PDP secures total victory in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Engr. Vita Abba witnessed the event.

https://allnews.ng/amp/news/ugwuanyi-first-to-bring-development-to-our-land-says-ogrute-community

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related