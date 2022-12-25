Europe-Based Nigerian Vlogger Laments Over Hike In Price Of Goat Meat This Xmas (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCcPbOlXRAg

Earlier today, a woman based in some part of Europe was seen lamenting over the hike in price of goat meat when she went to get some for the Xmas period.

Please watch as she complains.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: