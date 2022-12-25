Europe-Based Nigerian Vlogger Laments Over Hike In Price Of Goat Meat This Xmas (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCcPbOlXRAg

Earlier today, a woman based in some part of Europe was seen lamenting over the hike in price of goat meat when she went to get some for the Xmas period.

Please watch as she complains.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related