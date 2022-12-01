Ex-Ghana President Mahama, Maryam Abacha, FCT Minister Grace National Peace Awards

Ex- Ghanaian president, Dr Mrs Maryam Abacha ,FCT Minister, Royal Fathers, Others Grace National Peace Awards

Prominent peace promoters in the West African sub-region, including the former President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr John Drahmani Mahama, The former first lady federal republican of nigeria Dr mrs maryam Abacha, Hon Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani, the Olugbo of Ugboland in Ondo State, His Imperial Majesty Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Akinruntan and others have graced the 2022 National Peace Awards.

The award which took place at International Conference Centre Abuja at the weekend is described by many around the world as the biggest gathering of peace lovers / promoters in Nigeria.

While former President Mahama was the key note speaker, the FCT Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani was mother of the day and was honoured as the best performing Minister in Nigeria for her outstanding peformance in this current administration and Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Akinruntan father of the day, receive award as the traditional ruler of the moment because of his remarkable role in nation building.

Other prominent personalities at the event include, the National Women’s Organiser of NDC at the Republic of Ghana, president of ECOWAS Forum of political parties, Dr. Hanna Louisa, Major General Ibrahim Sani who was recognized as the philanthropist of theyear for his generosity to millions of nigerians in educational improvements and provision of infrastructure to people he is the CEO Hasiya Ibrahim Sani Foundation.

Col. Sani Bello, the Chairman Mainstream Energy Solution, an energy solution expert also graced the event and was awarded with a life time Peace archivement award.

Others honoured at the award ceremony include Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, PATRONS OF THE MOP INCLUDES the Executives governor of Katsina state H E Aminu Masari, Enugu state governor ,the Emir of bichi Dr Nasir Ado Bayero, and Dr Ramatu doubles as the Grand Matron of the Organization. The Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, got his award too, others are .HRM Eze William Ezugwu the Eze Ogbozarra III of Ancient OPI Kingdom Ezeka 1 of Ideke Land Nsukka , Alternate Chairman Kogi State Economic Advisory Council Dr. Olussoji Aina.

Others are Lady Ada chujwuma ,vice president dozzie goup / president south east manufactures association.Chief Olisa Metuh a former spokesperson of the PDP, Hon. Enemona Anyebe Grassroot Personality of the Year, Barr. Mohammed Wakil a former Minister of State for Power, Asiwaju Mashood Shittu Vice President ICRPC FCT Abuja Abdulwaheed Odewale certified mediator and conflict management practitioner and more.

The award was organised by the international award winning organization The messengers of peace, Dr . Suleiman Adejoh the national president of this prestigious body said they use certified experts in screening the nominees, those using their TIME, TALLENT, RESOURCES to promote peaceful coexistence are our main target in recognition to roles these national and foreign figures play in entrenching peace.

He urged award recipients to continue to provide exemplary leadership in advancing the country’s peace and unity.

