Face Of Democracy Nigeria Dissociates Itself From Lafia Pageant, Warns Against Scam

Face Of Democracy Nigeria Dissociates Itself From Lafia Pageant, Award, Warns Against Scam

The management of Face of Democracy Nigeria has dissociated itself from a supposed beauty pageant and award being organised by some faceless criminal elements masquerading as representatives of FDN.

The management in a statement on Thursday said it is not part of the so called Face of Democracy Beauty/Award said to be taking place in Lafia on December, 2 at the Total Conference Hotel Hall Lafia, warning general public to be weary of criminal elements.

While stating that the security agencies have been duly notified of the activities of the faceless elements, King Fajag said they must be made to face the full wrath of the law, urging various stakeholders not to fall victim to the antics of undesirable elements.

“We wish to notify the general public and the pageant community that a certain event being paraded as Face of Democracy Beauty Pageant schedule to hold in Lafia on the second of November at the Total Conference Hotel Hall Lafia is not organised by our esteem brand Face of Democracy (R) which is the sole right of FDN projects.

“We hereby advice all contestants, sponsors and awardees to desist from associating with the fake organisers LME for the sake of their own interests as legal actions has already been initiated.”

