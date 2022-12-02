Faces Of Party Leaders At The APC Mega Rally In Bayelsa (Photos)

Oshiomhole, Faleke, Otunba Ajiboye, Abike Dabiri, Some Lovely Faces We Spotted At The APC Mega Rally @ Bayelsa (Photos)

The APC presidential rally held yesterday at the Ox-bow Lake Arena in Bayelsa State was the talk of the town; it was a banger with so many beautiful faces at the epoch-making event. From the town down to the event venue, we saw gorgeous personalities that drew our eye, so let’s go through them as far as we can remember.

As you can see, former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole made a stunning arrival, with the audience erupting. James Faleke was fantastic, and his Niger Delta-tailored APC attire was simply amazing.

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, a media guru and businessman, was sleek and assured. Abike Dabiri, our diaspora lady and queen, was also spotted. Madam rocked it with her outfit, pairing a stunning LOUIS VUITTON pair of sneakers with a nicely tailored APC dress, madam finish work abeg.

Hon Duro Maseko looked trim and creamy as always, and we saw Zack Orji, Gentle Jack, and Stereo Man (Ekwe Sample). Dimeji Bankole, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, was present with his overflowing white Buba and Sokoto.

Pastor Tonye Cole was also looking good, and we observed Dauseighe Bowei was everywhere as a son of the land making sure everything ran smoothly.

Kudos to Timpre Silva, who was in attendance with his lovely wife, and we couldn’t help but like Ayiri Emami’s demeanor; he was looking super duper cool, and I forgot to mention Patrick Obahiagbon was looking stylish as well.

So far, the Bayelsa rally has been acclaimed as one of the most well-organized events for the APC; the flawless takeoff and reception were carefully handled by the planning committee, and kudos should be given to them.

So, here are some of the wonderful faces we saw at the event that we couldn’t help but broadcast.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Osondi



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomhole-faleke-otunba-ajiboye-abike-dabiri-some-beautiful-faces-we-spotted-at-the-apc-mega-rally-bayelsa-photos/

Source iReporteronline

