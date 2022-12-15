Fake LASTMA Official Nabbed In Lagos, Confesses That He Makes ₦‎40,000 Daily

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sunnewsonline.com/fake-lastma-official-nabbed-in-lagos-confesses-that-he-makes-n40000-daily/%3famp

15th December 2022

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested a fake traffic officer around the Lekki area of the state. The suspect has confessed that he was making an average of N40,000 daily.

In a statement by Director, Public Affairs Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq quoted the General Manager Mr. Bolaji Oreagba who confirmed that the suspect was nabbed by the Agency’s patrol team while on duty monitoring and controlling traffic around the Lekki axis.

“Priliminary investigations conducted by the Agency revealed that the suspect belonged to a criminal gang that has been extorting huge sum of money from innocent motorists apprehended for various traffic offences ranging from seat-belt, obstructions, illegal over-taking, and One-way at different locations of the State.

According to Mr. Oreagba, “the suspect was apprehended after our patrol team sighted him fully kitted with LASTMA uniform on a black jean collecting money from different commercial bus drivers who were illegally dropping and picking passengers under the Lekki bridge.

“It is disheartening to see some unscrupulous elements impersonating as LASTMA Officials and extorting money from innocent motorists thereby denting the good image of the Agency before the public”.

Mr.Oreagba urged motorists to be wary of fake officers demanding money from them stating that the Agency operates a cashless policy as any violators apprehended are charged to court with a ‘Referral Notice’

He, however,warned impersonators to desist from such illegal acts as more surveillance personnel have been deployed to strategic locations to hunt for those extorting innocent motorists.

The suspect, David Oluchkwu,27, allegedly confessed to have been impersonating as a LASTMA official and extorting money from different motorists ,particularly commercial bus drivers apprehended for violating traffic laws across the State.

Mr. Oluchkwu who hailed from Anambra State confessed further to be making an average of N40,000 everyday from the illegal traffic business.

“Any motorists I caught driving against traffic (One-way) paid a minimum of N50,000 while other traffic violators were charged different fines”.

The suspect with no any fixed address,however appealed to the government to temper justice with mercy.

Meanwhile, the Director, Legal Department LATSMA Barr. Akerele Kehinde,said that the suspect would be charged to court today (Thursday, 15th of December, 2022) in accordance with the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State.

