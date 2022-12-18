Faleke, FCT Minister Hold Tinubu/Shetima Rally In Abuja

ICYMI :Faleke, FCT Minister, Shuts Down Abuja 4 Tinubu/Shettima Rally (Photos)

To say Abuja came to a halt yesterday would be an understatement; the Eagle Square was packed with youths from across the FCT making a loud statement in support of the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

The APC presidential campaign secretary, Rt Hon James Faleke, as well as FCT Minister of State Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu and other party stakeholders, were on hand to galvanize and energize the youths.

It was a carnival that was more than breathtaking to see and exemplified the influence of popular acceptance; in fact, the crowd served as a symbol of renewed hope.

Check out the fascinating event’s exclusive images.

Photo Credit TSG.



