False Accusation Of Theft At Work: Should He Sue or Settle Out Of Court?

Recently I was informed of a case where an employee was accused of stealing. His department has no direct dealing with funds, and one wonders how he carried such an act. He was suspended immediately without any evidence, the investigation process was shady, and after two days he was arrested and told to provide the money he stole from the organization, or else would be charged to court.

He maintained he did not steal and the organization should carry out a proper investigation as he has no idea what is happening. While he was arrested they called in an expert to check his mail and other links for evidence and found nothing. He was locked up in the police cell for two weeks and was only released because the MD requested he resume work immediately.

Upon resumption, he was invited to the MD’s office for an apology as their investigation showed the money was not stolen but the proper account was not done.

Now, he wants to sue the organization for unfair treatment and they are pleading for a settlement outside the court.

Should he listen to them or go ahead with it?

The negligence of proper investigation led to him being locked up in the police cell for two weeks with torture and humiliation. Also, his goodwill in that organization has been tarnished.

All of this could have been avoided if a proper Disciplinary Investigation was carried out. During disciplinary investigations do not assume what the resolve is until you investigate and have facts with evidence.

Despite every effort, even the best-run businesses may encounter disciplinary problems with employees from time to time. There is no perfect organization, hence the need for policies and procedures that aid best practices.

Although it is always best to focus on effective management practices and preventative measures, having clear and fair disciplinary procedures is a good first step in avoiding difficult employment tribunals.

It is advisable to have a detailed policy in place to address various disciplinary issues, and when there is an issue, especially a case or Gross misconduct, The HR Head should ensure due diligence is carried out to the letter so that no one is accused wrongly.

Please let me know your thoughts on the previous story of the young man accused of stealing would you advise him to settle out of court or sue the organization?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related