Fanfare As First Lady Hosts Ekiti Children’s Christmas, End Of Year Party

Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has called on parents to train their children in the right path, inculcating in them discipline and good manners that would portray them as good ambassadors of their various homes and the State and also prepare them for a brighter future.

Dr Oyebanji gave the charge when she hosted children from across the 16 local government areas in the State at the 2022 End of the Year Children’s Party in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

She charged the children to be obedient to their parents, teachers and elders in the community, stressing that their act of obedence is an appreciation for parental love and care they are enjoying.

The Governor’s wife admonished the children to concentrate on their education and make it their first priority, nothing that they are the future leaders and they need good and sound education to become good ambassadora of the state.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye congratulated the children on this year’s Christmas celebration and urged them to be of good behavior during and after the season.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, Hon. Hon Fawekun Babatunde advised the children to always be of good behavior and shun every form of social vices that could destroy their future.

The event featured choreography, dancing competition and talent show by the children.

Some of the children and parents who spoke with newsmen appreciate the First Lady’s kind gesture, and pray that God will give the Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji a successful tenure.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02KN5zYxCFj3cxN4pjiDd9xqEBjuXYPuF1FYU1MNgaEyaPkDdQHcdyboPkgEhBP6Sdl&id=100069437032705&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related