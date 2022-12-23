Fayemi Has Been Honoured With The Highest Award In Ebonyi State

It was an honour to receive the Award of Grand Commander of Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF). This recognition attests to our efforts at transforming the NGF into a model forum for subnational governments with verifiable developmental outcomes and significant contributions to nation building.

I thank the Government of Ebonyi State under the leadership of H.E Engr. David Umahi for this award, and wish the people well. Thank you. [quote][/quote]

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/john-kayode-fayemi-phd-675387209_it-was-an-honour-to-receive-the-award-of-activity-7012006686525693952-MUOC?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related