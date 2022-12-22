FG Declares December 26th & 27th, January 2nd As Public Holidays

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR

PRESS RELEASE

FG DECLARES DECEMBER, 26th, 27th, 2022 AND JANUARY 2nd, 2023 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

The Federal Government has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December 2022 and Monday, 2nd January 2023 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. He felicitates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoins Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in deeds and follow his teachings, especially on faith, hope and love. “We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth”, he noted.

He emphasizes that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity. He urges Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of any vestige of insecurity in our dear nation.

The Minister reminds Nigerians that the coming year, 2023, is an election and political transition year and Nigerians should prepare to make it a huge success by voting peacefully and avoiding anything capable of marring the exercise in any way.

Ogbeni Aregbesola also assures that the Government has put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property and expects Nigerians to support the efforts of security agencies by providing useful information that will assist them in the performance of their duties.

The Minister urges Nigerians to be security conscious, asking them to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS, saying “when you see something, do N-Alert, as this would elicit prompt response from security agents”.

Speaking further, the Minister said this Yuletide calls for spartan discipline in order to protect lives and properties of everyone in our community and the nation as a whole.

He advises Nigerians to “Moderately celebrate the festival and act responsibly by refraining from spreading fake news on the country, the government and our neighbours”.

Aregbesola admonishes all citizens to remain focused; he expresses confidence that the year 2023 would be a better year for us all.

He wishes all Christians in particular a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.

SIGNED

Dr. Shuaib M.L. Belgore

Permanent Secretary

22 /12/2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0ru2frFe6ZV9bkj3Nxgdmer5u47TH77jr1CKgwQ13vijPRTZpamF7GYjaSk8AEm94l&id=100068885183308&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related