FG Has Not Declared Any Official Public Holiday Yet – Ministry Of Interior

The Ministry of Interior has denied dates purportedly circulating online as the official dates for the yuletide holidays.

In a statement to DAILY POST on Saturday, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Afonja Fatai Ajibola denied the trending news purportedly credited to the Ministry on the announcement of Public holidays for the yuletide.

“The Ministry of Interior wishes to state categorically that the trending story is not true, as the Federal Government is yet to declare a public holiday formally”, he stated.

He advised members of the public to disregard the trending statement as fake news and await a formal public announcement on the issue in the next few days.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/17/no-official-public-holidays-date-yet-interior-ministry/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7483775/fg-declares-public-holidays-christmas#119203107

