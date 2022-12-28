FG To Anounce Salary Increment For Civil Servants – Ngige

The Federal Government says it will soon make a pronouncement on salary increase for civil servants to meet up with the economic realities in the country occasioned by inflation, IGBERETV reports.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

The minister said a Presidential Committee on Salaries is currently reviewing salaries with a plan to announce its decision in early 2023.

The minister had recently hinted that the government would adjust workers salaries to cushion the effect of rising costs of living in the country.

Answering questions on the issue, Ngige said:

[b]”Yes, I am saying that the Presidential Committee on Salaries is working hand-in-hand with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission.

[/b]

“The commission is mandated by the Act establishing them to fix salaries, wages, and emoluments in not only the public service.

“If you want their assistance and you are in the private sector, they will also assist you. They have what is called the template for remuneration, for compensation.

“So, if you work, you get compensated, if you don’t work, you will not be compensated.

“So they have the matrix to do the evaluation. They are working with the Presidential Committee on Salaries chaired by the finance ministry and I am the co-chair to look at the demands of the workers.

“Outside this, I said discussions on that evaluation are ongoing.”

When asked if a time line has been fixed for implementation of new salary increase, Ngige said: “As we enter the new year government will make some pronouncements in that direction.”



