FHQ Condemns Bolanle Raheem’s Death – FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The message from the FHQ on Bolanles’ death is clear that such has been condemned, the men must face the music as urgent as possible. CP Lagos has taken necessary action while we remain pained on the bad incident. We are all human beings, and we feel so sad.

A soul of a Nigeria is so precious to us, and we value that. Efforts are on to sanitise the system, and the right thing will be done to actualise our goals on having that decent and professional police institution in Nigeria.

Thanks.

https://twitter.com/Princemoye1/status/1607383333637341185?t=o6WgqnPoW1cLxvDbB-Jdjw&s=08

