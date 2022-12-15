Fidelity Bank Staff Slumps And Dies In Lagos

A staff of Fidelity Bank, Emmanuel Ebere, slumped yesterday at the Awolowo, Ikoyi branch in Lagos.

Ebere, who was attached to the Information and Communication Technology unit, was rushed to the Military hospital, Ikoyi, where doctors confirmed him dead.

The news of Ebere’s death cast a gloom over the bank as his colleagues went about their daily routine with an expression of despondency.

Vanguard gathered that the bank’s Regional Security Officer, (names withheld ) alerted policemen at the Ikoyi Division of the incident.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundenyi, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at about 6.30 am.

He said: “Based on the report, a team of detectives from the Ikoyi Division visited the hospital and examined the corpse. No mark of violence was seen on the body. Corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the Marina General Hospital morgue for autopsy.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/bank-staff-slumps-in-lagos-office/

