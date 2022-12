No matter the outcome of the semi-final and subsequently the Final. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be historic;

Facts

– Morocco may give Africa it’s 1st World Cup

– France may be the 1st team in 60 yrs to retain the World Cup

– Messi may win his 1st World Cup with Argentina

– Croatia may win their 1st World Cup

