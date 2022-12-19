FIFA World Cup: Like Messi, Tinubu Will Silence His Critics In 2023 – Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director, Public Affairs and Spokespersons, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Sunday said the events at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar will play out in Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023.

Speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT shortly after Argentina defeated France via penalty shoot-out to be crowned world champions, Keyamo said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will triumph at the end of the presidential election.

Also, speaking on the performance of Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, Keyamo said having given his all to the game of football, his efforts were crowned with success by winning the World Cup.

Justifying Tinubu’s Emilokan statement, Keyamo said the former Lagos state governor will silence his critics at the end of the 2023 presidential election.

“It only shows that in such a game like the World Cup and when we talk of the presidential election in Nigeria, what counts at the end of the day is one, experience. Two, the staying power, and then three, the togetherness of the best team. How united and cohesive they are”.

“You can see that after the first match of Argentina which they lost to Saudi Arabia, they didn’t blame themselves or fall apart. They rather came back together as a unit and fought the battle”.

“Again, the most significant lesson we can also learn is that in the case of Lionel Messi, when you have given everything in your life to a cause, it is not out of pride, a sense of entitlement, or haughtiness, the world, and everybody will wish you well because they know that you have given your all to the game”.

“That is exactly what will happen in the 2023 presidential election as regards our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. When somebody has given his all to a cause and he now says ‘Emilokan’, it is not out of pride. It is just out of sheer humility to say ‘ I have given my all, this is my CV and this is my time’.

“You can see that the younger players at the World Cup. They did their best but at the end of the day, God ruled in favour of Lionel Messi. It was written in the stars that Messi will be the greatest of all time”.

“Today, Lionel Messi has silenced all his critics and they must all acknowledge his greatest of all time. That is what Asiwaju will do to his critics in 2023. Even all his enemies will all acknowledge his greatness”.

https://independent.ng/fifa-world-cup-like-messi-tinubu-will-silence-his-critics-in-2023-keyamo/

