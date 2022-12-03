FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cameroun Vs Brazil 1 – 0 – (Full Time)

The Indomitable Lions will look to channel the same passion shown in their comeback against Serbia in this crucial clash.

FIFA ranking: Brazil (1), Cameroon (43)

Cameroon will head into their final game needing a win against the number-one ranked team in the world and the result of the group’s other game to go their way.

The good news for them? Brazil, who have already qualified for the next round, are expected to rest many of their key players. Cameroon will also have been buoyed by their incredible comeback against Serbia which saw them score two quickfire goals to level the game after being 3-1 down.

