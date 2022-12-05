FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: England Vs Senegal 3 – 0 – (Full Time)

England vs Senegal December 4, 2022 8pm

Senegal made it out of the 2022 World Cup group stage with two successive wins and now hope to go deep into the tournament.

Aliou Cisse’s men lost to the Netherlands in their campaign opener in Group A but came back strongly to beat hosts Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1.

Senegal now face England in the round of 16 with the latter making it out of Group B as leaders.

The sturdy centre back is the skipper of Senegal and is a true leader of his pride of lions.

He is the mainstay in Senegal’s defence and a lot will rest on his shoulders when Aliou Cisse’s men take on England. His battle with Harry Kane will be one to savour and it will be interesting to watch if he can keep the explosive Tottenham forward in check.

Koulibaly also got a crucial goal against Ecuador, which was his first-ever for his country and could not have come at a better time.

