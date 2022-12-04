FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: France Vs Poland 3 – 1 – (Full Time)

Two teams who ended their World Cup 2022 group-stage campaigns with defeat prepare for battle in Sunday’s last-16 clash at the Al-Thumama Stadium as reigning champions France take on Poland.

Les Bleus finished first in Group D to make it through to the knockout rounds, while Czeslaw Michniewicz’s men set up a tie with the holders after placing second in Group C.

Match preview

Having become the first manager to lead his side through to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup, France coach Didier Deschamps was not afraid to ring the changes for Les Bleus’ final Group D showdown with Tunisia, but a second-string side could not remain perfect in Qatar.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann all kept in reserve, Tunisia took advantage and drew first blood through Wahbi Khazri in the 58th minute, although Griezmann thought that he had levelled the scores right at the death.

However, VAR intervened after the final whistle to rule the Atletico Madrid man’s goal out for offside, which has reportedly led France to file a complaint with FIFA, but Les Bleus nevertheless held on to their first-placed standing, keeping Australia at bay on goal difference.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related