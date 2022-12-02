FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Ghana Vs Uruguay Today At 4pm

Ghana vs Uruguay

The ball is going in and Ghana are about to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. There is no way back for Uruguay. Not in the last moments of extra-time. But Luis Suarez is about to change things with one of the most famous handballs in history.

That instinctive action provides the delicious backstory to one of football’s more unlikely rivalries. Twelve years on from South Africa in 2010, Ghana and Uruguay are reunited and once again World Cup progress is on the line. Once again, Suarez stands in the way.

Derek Boateng was on the bench for Ghana when the drama unfolded in Soccer City, Johannesburg. He watched on as Suarez was red carded, saw Asamoah Gyan miss the resulting penalty and was helpless as the subsequent penalty shootout was lost.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related