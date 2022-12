Netherlands vs USA Dec 3.

The knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup gets underway with the USMNT’s last-16 tie against the Netherlands.

The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan.

Wilton Sampaio will referee the match. He has also taken charge of a Netherlands match at this World Cup, having overseen their 2-0 group-stage win against Senegal, the Brazilian was also the man in the middle for the group game between Poland and Saudi Arabia.

