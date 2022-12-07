FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Portugal Vs Switzerland 5 – 1 – (Full Time)

Portugal and Switzerland meet at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, with the winner setting up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco or Spain.

Portugal will be out to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 when they face Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday, while the Swiss are bidding to end an even longer wait for a last-eight place.

Switzerland haven’t made it to the World Cup quarter-finals since they hosted the tournament in 1954.

This will be Portugal and Switzerland’s third meeting in the space of six months. The countries met twice in June in the UEFA Nations League, earning one victory each. The Portuguese were 4-0 winners in Lisbon, before losing 1-0 in Lancy a week later.

