https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1C97uqrA3c

There is currently a fire raging at the Timber Market at Headbridge Onitsha, locally known as Ogbe Osisi. The cause of the inferno is yet unknown but the location has been given as beside GUO plaza in the market. The attention of the fire service is urgently needed.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0ZGVHgupeogkisFJTpLFL28QGkPCwvsyaRkxemqz4xCewDCdq1HZo6k9XBTdSGxdZl&id=316194865632052&mibextid=Nif5oz

