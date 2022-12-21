First Bank Notes Featuring King Charles Unveiled By Bank Of England (Photos)

IGBERETV report

First Bank Notes Featuring King Charles Is Unveiled By Bank Of England (Photos)

The Bank of England has unveiled its first banknotes featuring King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The notes are expected to enter circulation in mid-2024, gradually replacing those featuring Charles’s late mother, who began appearing on paper money in 1960.

The Royal Mint, which produces the UK’s coins, has already revealed its currency with the King’s likeness, created by the sculptor Martin Jennings.

There are currently 27 billion coins in circulation carrying the Queen’s face, which will be replaced over time as they become worn.

The new King Charles 50p coins have already entered circulation.



