First Beam Launched On Sure Alaba Interchange Into Festac (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Lagos State Govt @followlasg

1st beam successfully launched on Apapa bound 2nd Rainbow across Apapa-oworonshoki expressway for Alaba interchange extension inward Festac

https://twitter.com/followlasg/status/1606637717256822786

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: