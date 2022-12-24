Former President Jonathan Tweets About His Reception Of Peter Obi (Photos)

In what seemed like a subtle endorsement and for the first time he was doing it, Former President Jonathan tweeted about his reception of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and the Labour Party crew.

Nigerians have been reacting to the post and what they think it signifies.

Recall that the running mate to the PDP candidate has visited Jonathan twice to solicit his support but Jonathan has not thought it worthy to post about it; but did with Obi’s visit.

What do you think it signifies?

Today I received in audience members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the @NgLabour led by its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

I reiterated that to move Nigeria forward, we all must see it as our own country and believe in the unity of the nation.

Whoever becomes the next president must work towards uniting the nation .

I also stressed on the need for a credible election and urge the Labour Party and all other parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully.

– GEJ



https://twitter.com/GEJonathan/status/1606362922724343808?t=vuX4ZsSXHLhG7N6ejeBg9w&s=19

