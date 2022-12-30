Four Arrested For Burning Adamawa Woman To Death Over Witchcraft (Photo)

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four men for allegedly lynching a woman, Martha Mamman, over claims she was a witch in the Michika area of Adamawa State on December 4, IGBERETV reports.

The suspects identified as James Dogara, 34; Emma Pious, 22; Irmiya Joshua, 22; and Sini James, 22, allegedly teamed up and burnt the victim to death, claiming that she confessed to killing six persons in Mughule village.

In an interview with newsmen, one of the suspects, Dogara James, said that the deceased had confessed to killing 3 people at the residence of the ward head when she was summoned by the royal father. He said that few days later, they stormed her residence and started beating her as a result of which she confessed to causing the death of another 3 people. He went on to add that while beating the deceased, some young men came to the scene with petrol which was used in burning the late Martha.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspects are being investigated and would be charged to court as soon as possible.



https://igberetvnews.com/1435298/four-arrested-burning-adamawa-woman-death-witchcraft-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related