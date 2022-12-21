Fraud: Investigators Write UK Govt, Seek Visa Cancellation For NPA Boss And Wife

Foreign Investigators have written to the UK government seeking the outright and immediate cancellation of the visas issued to the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, his wife, Agatha Koko and all other members of his family over humongous corruption cases, money laundering and fraud.

The Investigators are also seeking an Exclusion order which will outrightly ban the NPA Boss and his family from ever accessing and entering the United Kingdom and its territories.

In a letter to the Home Office Secretary, 2 Marsham Street London SW1 4DF, The Rt. Hon. Suella Braverman as sighted by our reporter, the Investigators further sought for the total confiscation and forfeiture of properties allegedly obtained through questionable means.

The investigations unearthed criminal acts against Mr Bello-Koko bordering money laundering activities, fraud, forgery, tax evasion and extortion.

In the letter signed by Michael O’ Leary for UK/ Ireland Investigators, they noted that as a banker with Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc, and account officer to Rivers State Government, Mr Bello-Koko stole billions of Naira in a systemic money laundering scheme with officials of the Rivers State government in Nigeria.

Their findings revealed that “On 6 November, 2015, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko bought a property in London worth £1,750,000.00 (One million, seven hundred and fifty thousand pounds only).

“This property is located at 2a Beech Hill Barnet EN4 OJP with Title Number NGL399845 with co-ownership: with -agatha Koko. Deed attached

“This property was bought with stolen funds laundered to the United Kingdom from Nigeria.” They alleged.

Furthermore, the Investigators revealed that “As Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, a high revenue earner for Nigeria after crude oil, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko has looted the agency through several awards of fictitious contracts and money laundering schemes.

“Mr. Bello-Koko is operating the following accounts in contravention of the Nigeria Single Treasury Account policy. These accounts are used to receive millions of dollars annually and looted under his leadership.

FIDELITY BANK

CORRESPONDENT BANK

CITIBANK N.A

111 WALL STREET

NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10043

ABA CODE: 021000089

SWIFT CODE: CITIUS33

BENEFICIARY BANK: FIDELITY BANK PLC

USD ACCOUNT NO: 3611-5264

SWIFT CODE: FIDTNGLA

ACCOUNT NAME: NPA SERVICE BOAT REVENUE COLLECTIONS A/C ACCOUNT NUMBER: 5250108491 (DOLLAR CURRENT ACCOUNT)

ZENITH BANK

CORRESPONDENT BANK

CITIBANK N.A

CANADA SQUARE, CANADA WHARF LONDON €145LB

SORT CODE: 18-50-08

SWIFT ADDRESS: CITIGB2L

IBAN CODE: GB80CITI8S00810407941 ACCOUNT NAME: ZENITH BANK PLC ZENITH BANK SWIFT CODE: ZEIBNGLA FUNDS FOR FURTHER CREDIT TO BENEFICIARY: NPA SERVICE BOAT REVENUE COLLECTION A/C

BENEFICIARY ACCOUNT NUMBER: 5070611581 (USD).

While seeking for the accounts to be frozen pending the conclusion of investigation by the UK national Crimes Agency, the Investigators wrote that “We are therefore writing to the Rt. Hon. Home Office Secretary to use her powers to issue an Exclusion Decision on Mohammed Bello-Koko and family from the United Kingdom and its Territories.

“We cite from The Home Office “Exclusion from the U.K booklet version 1.0 page 12 under corruption.

“The types of activities associated with corruption include, but are not limited to the following: Tax evasion, Money laundering, Bribery and accepting kickbacks Extortion, Asset stealing, Fraud, Match fixing in sport”.

While hinging its argument that “A person does not need to have been convicted of a certain corruption related offence in order to be excluded. Where there is substantive reliable information that a person has been involved in corruption this should be taken into account.”

While reminding Madam Secretary of past prosecution of the likes of former Delta state governor, James Ibori, Dan Etete, Andy Uba amongst others, the Investigators insisted that “this Exclusion Decision be invoked on the person requested”.

The Investigators also applied for a FORFEITURE ORDER on the property located at 2a Beech Hill, Barnet, EN4 OJP to avoid it being sold.

Source: https://gidifeed.com/fraud-investigators-write-uk-govt-seek-visa-cancellation-for-npa-boss-bello-koko-wife-over-corruption-order-for-forfeiture-of-properties/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related