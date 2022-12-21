From Hookup Girl To Waitress – Man Narrates How He Transformed A Lady’s Life

A Twitter user @naturalboifilmz has narrated how he changed the life of a Nigerian lady who was into hookup.

According to him, he met the girl this year and while still in talking stage, he found out that she was into hook-ups.

He kicked against her job and cut her off only to find out shortly afterwards that she decided to get a job as a waitress.

“Met a girl early this year, in our talking stage, I got to find out she’s into hook-ups. I decided to hit her with some hardcore truth before letting her go, cus I felt she was still young & redeemable.

Guess who attended to me today at the eatery I came to watch match? Her.”

See post below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related