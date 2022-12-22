“From Mami Wata To Money Water” – Lalong Praises Tinubu’s Creativity

From Mami Wata To Money Water- Simon Lalong’s Affirmation Of Tinubu’s Creativity And Ingenuity

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was on the road again two days ago, this time to Calabar for a town hall meeting titled Agro Industrialization and the Blue Economy.

He has been meeting with various stakeholders, including the private sector, farmers, miners, and many others. So, this time, he was in Calabar, meeting with stakeholders in the agro-economy and outlining his plans for renewed hope for the country.

During the ceremony, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong spoke glowingly about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his magic wand in turning things around, and he was quoted as saying, “From Mami Wata to MONEY WATER.”

Wow, he was alluding to the Atlantic Ocean surge threat that existed when Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State. It was an impending menace that might have wiped out half of what is now BEAUTIFUL LAGOS, along with possibly the majority of its residents.

In Africa, the Mami Wata is revered as an immortal spirit that personifies polar opposites including beauty and danger, natural power and healing, prosperity and devastation, health and disease, and the inability to adhere to good and evil ideologies. She is as strong, dangerous, seductive, and sexual as those ancient mermaid deities, and she can destroy anything in her way.

In other words, whenever you see Mami Wata, GIVE AM CHANCE. So when the Plateau State Governor said Tinubu dared the Mami Wata’s and turned the Island, which was on the verge of extinction due to the Atlantic Ocean surge, into Money Water, I knew he was serious.

Today, take a look at the Island, which represents the beauty of the evolving new Africa. In ten years, Eko Atlantic will be comparable to Dubai.The largest US mission house outside of American soil is located in Eko Atlantic, the same place they claimed Mami Wata’s lived and was capable of kidnapping people.

They related to us tales of the Mami Wata’s coming up shore and abducting men and women while they were swimming or traveling in a boat.

So many negative tales by moonlight, but today we can see the beauty of Lagos, the Banana Island is a sight to behold, and we now have the Eko Atlantic, which will be the next destination economic hub of West Africa.

The biggest industries in Africa are now housed in Lagos, which was once considered a no man’s land due to reports of crime, animosity, and other difficulties. The biggest rice mills, cement plants, and currently one of the largest refineries in the world, the Dangote Refinery, are all located in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail yesterday, and Lagosians are in awe. Forget whether they give Tinubu credit for having all these plans in his 25-year master plan, which every of his successor has religiously followed.

However, America is aware of this, which is why they credited Tinubu. Dangote has praised Asiwaju for realising his dream of owning the world’s largest refinery.

The dirt that was once associated with Lagos is now the beauty of one of the world’s fastest developing cities.

From Mami Wata to MONEY WATER, Tinubu wields the magic wand, and whom God has blessed, no man can curse, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is coming.

Even if they curse him every day, who has fared better than Buhari? A president who granted bailouts to governors three times in order for them to sort themselves out and pay their salaries.

Buhari gave governors money to pay pension arrears, and he also fully paid the debt owed by the PDP to the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He paid all of the money owed to workers by privatised companies sold by Atiku, such as Nitel, Nipost, Nigeria Airways, and others.

The same Buhari who critics claim is bad made sure to reimburse state governors for all federal roads built by them since 1999. All of these Governors received funding from Buhari for Covid-19 palliatives, but some of them hoarded it all.

The same Buhari that some of these ungrateful Governors accuse of being docile repaid the 13% derivation that the PDP refused to provide the Governors of the Niger Delta States since 1999.

Nyesom Wike has commissioned more than 12 flyovers in the last 12 months and says we should thank Buhari for making it possible, but Akwa Ibom and Delta states, which have reaped the most benefits, are spending their money on campaigns and can’t even pay workers.

Buhari completed the second River Niger Bridge, which the PDP claimed they planned to build but could not begin before being voted out of power.

Let them say what they want; Asiwaju is still the master strategist, thinker, and committed leader.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline



https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/from-mami-wata-to-money-water-simon-lalongs-affirmation-of-tinubus-creativity-and-ingenuity/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related