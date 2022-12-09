Fuel Scarcity: DSS Begins Raiding Of Filling Stations, To Clear Queues In 48 Hours

The State Security Service, SSS, at a meeting with oil marketers and other stakeholders have resolved to address the challenges of fuel scarcity and lingering queues at filling stations within 48 hours.

The Public Relations Officer of SSS, Dr Peter Afunanya said this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting with petroleum distribution stakeholders.

He said the meeting was attended by representative of the SSS, NNPC Limited, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and other stakeholders.

Mr Afunanya said part of the resolutions reached was that the NNPC would provide fuel at normal and affordable official rate to all marketers.

He said the meeting also resolved that marketers who operate depot would work on a 24-hour basis to ensure adequate supply of fuel in the country.

According to him, it was also agreed that the SSS will ensure protection and provision of security to all marketers and their products across the country while moving oil products.

Mr Afunanya said the DSS would take action against any filling station, marketer or oil stakeholder that reneged on the agreement reached at the meeting.

He said the meeting was called to address the challenges of fuel scarcity, adding that the DSS would not sit back and watch the current scarcity persist despite availability of the product.

The DSS spokesman said the lingering fuel scarcity could lead to economic sabotage and threat to national security, if not properly handled.

He said plans were concluded by the SSS to raid all fuel stations and quiz any marketer found hoarding petroleum products.



