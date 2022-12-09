Fuel Scarcity: NNPCL Releases 1.9 Billion Litres PMS After DSS Ultimatum

Barely a day after the 48-hour ultimatum by the Department of State Services, DSS, to stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, has released 1.9 billion litres of petrol.

DSS had given the NNPCL, oil marketers and other stakeholders a 48-hour ultimatum to make PMS known as petrol, available for Nigerians.

This was contained in a briefing by the secret service spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya on Thursday.

In reaction to the ultimatum, the NNPC, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari later announced the determination of the company to release the 1.9billion litres of fuel.

Kyari, who was represented by the NNPC Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya assured Nigerians of the availability of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

“We have also directed operation team to engage in 24hours loading of PMS in the next couple of days and make sure some outlets operate 24hours without compromising security in order to bring quick relief to the people,” he stated.

Earlier, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Farouk Ahmed pledged to collaborate with the NNPC and all stakeholders in order to make sure issues regarding supply of petroleum products are well addressed and to ensure smooth access.

Major stakeholders in the sector, the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) reiterated commitment to end the scarcity.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/12/09/fuel-scarcity-nnpcl-releases-1-9billion-litres-pms-after-dss-ultimatum/%3famp=1

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7471292/dss-gives-nnpc-oil-marketers

