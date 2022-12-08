“God Go Punish You” – Mercy Johnson Attacked On Instagram For Endorsing APC

Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC ‘Women Presidential Campaign Team’ at the APC women Southwest Rally.

As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.

From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportuned to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria.

Just as it happened to Joke Silva, Saheed balogun, zark orji , Eniola Badmus and a whole lot of other Celebrities. Actress Mercy Johnson instagram comment page is a mess right now as she’s been dragged for endorsing APC.

Remember she was present at the APC women campaign flagoff in Lagos state yesterday.

What happen to freedom of association and personal choice of political affliation. Some people have lost it.

Some of the comments below.

