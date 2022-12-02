Gospel Singer & Leader Of Wike’s Live Band Survives Auto Crash (Pics)

Port Harcourt-based gospel artist, Sensational Bamidele, who also leads the live band that performs at the project commissioning ceremonies of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has survived a ghastly Auto Crash.

Bamidele who hails from Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, was involved in the accident on the road that was commissioned by Governor Wike yesterday, moments after performing at the ceremony.

He had just left the venue of the commissioning in Rumuodogho 1 and Rumuodogho 2 communities in Emohua Local Government Area after the road was commissioned, before getting involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Three persons were said to have died in the accident.

The singer, in a Facebook post confirmed the deaths, but did not give the casualty figure.

He said the deceased were occupants of the vehicle that colluded with his, while he and his crew are alive.

Bamidele is said to be receiving treatment in the hospital.

The singer and his crew of young talented singers and instrumentalists are known for freestyle many of the songs sang at the commissioning of projects and sometimes at PDP rallies, including the popular, “As e dey sweet us, e go dey pain them”, and “Wike dey come”.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/02/gospel-singer-and-leader-of-wikes-live-band-survives-fatal-auto-crash/

