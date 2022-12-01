Governor Adeleke Restates All 6 Executive Orders, Says He Never Reversed Himself

Press Statement

Governor Adeleke Restates All Six Executive Orders, Says He Never Reverses Himself

Our attention has been drawn to a story from the Nation newspapers affirming that Governor Ademola Adeleke has reversed his executive orders. This is a deliberate falsehood. All the executives orders subsist and implementation are ongoing already.

The Executive Orders are valid, Constitutional and necessary for the good governance of Osun State and Governor Adeleke issued them in line with the powers vested in him by the Constitution and the oath of office he took.

There is therefore no need to reverse them under any circumstance as they will guarrantee governance, peace and security of Osun State.

For the avoidance of doubt, the orders are hereby restated:

“All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, boards and parastatals after July 17, 2022 are hereby nullified.

“All appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in the ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, boards and parastatals after July 17, 2022 are hereby reversed.

“All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after July 17, 2022 are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.

“In line with the executive orders Nos 2, 3, 4 and 5 already issued by me, I hereby order the set-up of the following Review Committees

1. STAFF AUDIT/APPOINTMENTS/PROMOTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

2. STATE ASSETS INVENTORY AND RECOVERY COMMITTEE

3. CONTRACTS/MOUS/AGREEMENTS REVIEW COMMITTEE

4. CHIEFTAINCY MATTERS/APPOINTMENT OF TRADITIONAL RULERS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

Members of the public are advised to ignore all fake news on the subject. The executive orders subsist and compliance is mandatory.

Signed

Mallam Olawale Rasheed

Spokesperson to the Executive Governor of Osun State.

